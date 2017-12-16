Listen Live Sports



Travis, Davis each score 20 in Stanford’s win over Denver

December 16, 2017 12:08 am
 
1 min read
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Reid Travis and Daejon Davis each scored 20 points and Stanford beat Denver 75-62 on Friday night.

Isaac White had 17 points for the Cardinal (5-6), who have won two of three following a four-game losing streak. Michael Humphrey added 11 points and nine rebounds.

For Davis, who also had five rebounds and five assists, it was a season-high in points.

Daniel Amigo scored 18 points to lead the Pioneers (5-7), who have lost four straight away from home and eight straight in their series with the Cardinal. Jake Pemberton added 13 points and Joe Bosga had 12.

Bosga has reached double figures in scoring in all but one game this season.

Pemberton hit a layup with 9:50 remaining to play to pull the Pioneers within three at 56-53.

Isaac White hit a 3-pointer with 7:27 left to give the Cardinal a 10-point advantage and the game remained competitive throughout.

Stanford led by as many as 16 in the first half before the Pioneers rallied to close within 37-28 by halftime.

THE BIG PICTURE

Denver: The Pioneers are still looking for their first road win of the season. … Denver holds its opponents to 31.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line, tops in the Summit League. … The Pioneers average seven 3-pointers a game.

Stanford: The Cardinal is one of two teams with an overall losing record in the Pac-12. Stanford has two games remaining before the conference season opens, including No. 13 Kansas. California (4-6) has three games remaining. The teams open conference play against each other on Dec. 30. … Stanford continues to play without starters Dorian Pickens and Marcus Sheffield, each out with a foot injury.

UP NEXT

Denver: Travels to Montana State on Monday night.

Stanford: Hosts San Francisco on Sunday.

