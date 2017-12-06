Tuch’s goal in 1st shootout at Vegas lifts Knights, 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Tuch scored the game-winning goal in the first shootout at Vegas, and Malcolm Subban stopped all three attempts he faced during the tiebreaker as the Golden Knights topped the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Tuesday night.

The expansion Golden Knights improved to 6-1 in overtime games, including 5-0 at home.

James Neal, Oscar Lindberg and Erik Haula scored in regulation for Vegas. Subban made 26 saves.

The Golden Knights got two quick goals near the end of the first period, when Neal’s knuckler found its way over the glove of an outstretched John Gibson. Moments later, from the same line, Lindberg caught Gibson in the same position and popped a rebound over his glove to give Vegas a 2-0 lead.

Advertisement

The Ducks took advantage of an aggressive attack in the second period, getting three straight goals from Francois Beauchemin, Antoine Vermette and Corey Perry to take a 3-2 lead.

Beauchemin cut Vegas’ lead in half with a slap shot from the point a minute into the second, and four minutes later Vermette tied it when he redirected Kevin Bieksa’s slap shot from the point.

Late in the period, Haula’s pass to the crease went straight to Adam Henrique, whose perfect pass down the ice set up Perry for a breakaway goal to give the Ducks a 3-2 edge.

Henrique, acquired by the Ducks with Joseph Blandisi and a 2018 third-round draft pick from New Jersey on Nov. 30, has registered an assist in each of his first three games with Anaheim.

Haula made up for his ill-fated pass when he punched one past Gibson to tie it 3-all with a little more than four minutes left in the third.

Gibson stopped 40 shots for Anaheim.

NOTES: Golden Knights D Brayden McNabb, who leads the team with 59 hits and 54 blocked shots, is one of eight NHL players who have compiled at least 50 in each category this season. … Vermette played in his 100th game with the Ducks.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Return home to host Ottawa on Wednesday.

Golden Knights: Play at Nashville on Friday.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey