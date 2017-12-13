Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Arcadia 72, Scranton 56
Army 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 64
Boston College 81, Columbia 66
Colgate 87, NJIT 76
Farmingdale 80, Yeshiva 71
Hofstra 84, Stony Brook 81
Iona 83, Yale 67
Princeton 69, Monmouth (NJ) 58
Rutgers 75, Fordham 63
Seton Hall 84, St. Peter’s 61
UMBC 81, Coppin St. 74
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 77, Fisk 69
Asbury 99, Brescia 75
Bethune-Cookman 67, Cal Poly 53
Catawba 76, St. Augustine’s 73, OT
Ga. Southwestern 78, Albany (Ga.) 71
Georgia Southern 74, George Mason 51
Georgia St. 90, Point 70
Lee 71, Cumberland (Tenn.) 46
Lindsey Wilson 100, Boyce 43
Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Louisiana Tech 71
Louisiana-Monroe 59, Grambling St. 57
Maryland 76, Catholic 59
Memphis 67, Albany (NY) 58
Morehead St. 85, Kentucky Christian 57
SC State 91, Charleston Southern 88, OT
Shaw 87, Chowan 80
Tennessee St. 63, Alabama St. 45
UCF 61, SE Louisiana 53
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 65, Mississippi St. 50
Davenport 110, Great Lakes Christian 80
Indiana St. 85, Green Bay 63
N. Dakota St. 101, Valley City St. 58
S. Dakota St. 99, North Dakota 63
Saint Louis 69, Murray St. 55
Spring Arbor 76, Olivet 50
Winona St. 88, Waldorf 60
SOUTHWEST
Michigan 59, Texas 52
FAR WEST
New Mexico St. 84, E. New Mexico 62
Oregon St. 70, Jacksonville St. 69
San Diego 69, Colorado 59
Wyoming 93, E. Washington 88, OT