The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Scores

December 12, 2017 10:32 pm
 
1 min read
BOYS BASKETBALL

Albert Einstein 65, John F. Kennedy 57

Annapolis Area Christian 67, Arundel 53

Baltimore Poly 62, Digital Harbor 46

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 90, Bishop McNamara 83

Brunswick 57, Smithsburg 54

Caravel Academy, Del. 72, Tri-State Christian 50

Catoctin 64, Boonsboro 52

City College 54, Reginald Lewis 39

Clear Spring 78, South Hagerstown 60

Col. Richardson 69, Queen Annes County 53

Easton 65, Parkside 57

Gaithersburg 54, Northwood 48

Gonzaga College, D.C. 90, St. Mary’s Ryken 40

Harford Tech 93, Concordia Prep 72

James M. Bennett 67, Snow Hill 50

Kent County 75, Cambridge/SD 66

Lake Clifton 66, Forest Park 27

Linganore 63, Frederick 50

North Caroline 83, North Dorchester 65

North East 54, Tome 34

Patterson 71, KASA 24

Red Lion Christian Academy, Del. 69, Bohemia Manor 40

Richard Montgomery 71, Paint Branch 61

Saint Michaels 66, Kent Island 7

Springbrook 96, Hubie Blake 93

Tuscarora 49, Urbana 29

Walter Johnson 62, Damascus 44

Washington 88, Mardela 52

Wicomico 76, Crisfield 62

Williamsport 44, Middletown 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 72, Liberty 47

Albert Einstein 47, John F. Kennedy 37

Baltimore Douglass def. National Academy Foundation, forfeit

Baltimore Poly 96, Digital Harbor 6

Bishop McNamara 71, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 52

Bohemia Manor 53, Red Lion Christian Academy, Del. 42

Boonsboro 38, Catoctin 36

Cambridge/SD 58, Kent County 34

City College 90, Reginald Lewis 4

Clear Spring 51, South Hagerstown 20

Edmondson-Westside 52, Southwestern 25

Fallston 49, Edgewood 26

Forest Park 55, Lake Clifton 12

Frederick 59, Linganore 19

Frederick Douglass 67, Lackey 16

Gaithersburg 52, Northwood 17

Holton Arms 42, Madeira School, Va. 33

Kent Island 46, Saint Michaels 6

Mardela 50, Washington 46

Marriotts Ridge 47, South Carroll 33

Meade 85, La Plata 45

Middletown 47, Williamsport 33

Oakdale 55, Walkersville 48

Parkside 49, Easton 45

Pasadena Chesapeake 56, Annapolis Area Christian 54

Poolesville 50, Bethesda 36

Queen Annes County 43, Col. Richardson 9

Smithsburg 52, Brunswick 49

Stephen Decatur 31, Pocomoke 25

Tome 53, North East 23

Tri-State Christian 36, Christiana, Del. 28

Western 23, FAET 4

Wicomico 49, Crisfield 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Perryville vs. Elkton, ppd. to Dec 20.

