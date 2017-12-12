Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded 3B Chase Headley, RHP Bryan Mitchell and cash to San Diego for OF Jabari Blash.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded INF Ryan Schimpf to Tampa Bay for INF Deion Tansel.

BASKETBALL Lithuanian Basketball League

PRIENAI-BIRSTONAS VYTAUTAS — Signed Gs LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — KR Devin Hester announced his retirement.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed G Ron Leary on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released S Jack Tocho from the practice squad. Signed OT Storm Norton to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ryan Shazier on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Re-signed RB CJ Gable to a two-year contract.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Stanley Bryant on a two-year contract.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Tucson F Nick Merkley two games and Bridgeport F Ross Johnston one game.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Exercised options on Gs Stefan Frei and Tyler Miller; Ds Tony Alfaro, Oniel Fisher, Chad Marshall and Roman Torres; Ms Jordy Delem, Aaron Kovar, Zach Mathers and Cristian Roldan; and F Will Bruin. Declined the option on M Calum Mallace.

COLLEGE

SMU — Named Sonny Dykes football coach.

WISCONSIN — LB Jack Cichy announced he will enter the NFL draft.