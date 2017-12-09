Listen Live Sports

UC Davis beats NAIA’s William Jessup 86-52

December 9, 2017 8:31 pm
 
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Chima Moneke scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as UC Davis beat William Jessup of the NAIA 86-52 on Saturday night.

Moneke Rogers was 4 of 11 from the field 8 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (7-2). Rogers Printup led the scoring with a career-high 20 points with the help of six 3-pointers and Arell Hennings added 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Printup and Delveion Jackson traded 3-pointers early in the first half to help give the Aggies a 15-14 edge with 12:44 to go and they led the rest of the way, building to a 46-23 advantage at the break.

Printup hit three back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to extend the Aggies’ lead to 60-36 with 11:37 remaining and they cruised from there.

Keith Phillips led the Warriors with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Brennan Rakoz had seven points and eight boards.

