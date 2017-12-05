Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UCLA coach Kelly adds Azzinaro as defensive coordinator

December 5, 2017 6:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New UCLA coach Chip Kelly added defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro and linebackers coach Don Pellum to his staff Tuesday.

Azzinaro worked under Kelly at Oregon from 2009-12 and again with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles (2013-15) and San Francisco 49ers (2016). He was the defensive line coach at California this season.

“I’m excited to be joining the coaching staff at UCLA,” Azzinaro said. “I know Coach Kelly will put together a tremendous group that will have the expertise and knowledge to capitalize on an opportunity to build one of the top programs in the Pac-12 and the nation.”

The Bruins landed Kelly last month with a five-year, $23.3 million deal to replace Jim Mora

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

___

More AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.