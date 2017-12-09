UConn remains unbeaten at home, beats Coppin State 72-59

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Adams scored 15 points and Terry Larrier added 14 as UConn held off winless Coppin State 72-59 on Saturday.

Christian Vital chipped in with 13 points for the Huskies (7-3), who head into a two-week break for final exams.

Lamar Morgan scored a career-high 30 points to lead Coppin State (0-10). Morgan, a junior college transfer, came into the game averaging just 5 points, but hit eight of his 12 shots, including seven from 3-point range. Morgan’s previous season high was eight points.

But UConn dominated in the paint, outscoring Coppin State 26-16, outrebounding it 50-26, including 21-5 on the offensive glass, and getting 21 second-chance points to seven for the Eagles.

Advertisement

UConn led 36-31 at halftime. The Huskies turned up their pressing defense and stretched that to 40-31 early in the second half and held off the Eagles the rest of the way.

Keandre Fair opened the game with a 3-pointer and Coppin State scored the game’s first eight points.

UConn didn’t take its first lead until midway through the first half, 16-14 on a leaner in the lane by David Onuorah.

Consecutive baskets by Isaiah Whaley sparked the Huskies to a 12-0 run that broke a 20-20 tie.

Led by Morgan, Coppin State scored 11 of the final 15 points of the first half

THE BIG PICTURE

UConn: The game was played in the first snowstorm of the season, making it hard for fans to make the trek to campus. As a result, the school decided to give free admission to students.

Coppin State: Coppin State’s buses did not arrive at Gampel until after 1 p.m. because of the snowstorm hitting the Northeast. The game was a homecoming for Coppin State’s Fair and Jordan Hardwick. The 6-foot-7 Hardwick is from Wethersfield and played at Springfield Commonwealth Academy. Fair was a star at Hartford’s Weaver High School.

UP NEXT

Coppin State : The Eagles head back to Baltimore to play at UMBC on Tuesday.

UConn: The Huskies have a 12-day break for exams before hitting the road for games on Dec. 21 at Arizona and Dec. 23 at Auburn.