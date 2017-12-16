UMass makes 12 3-pointers, upsets Georgia 72-62

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Luwane Pipkins scored 10 of his 17 points in the opening five minutes, Carl Pierre had 15 points on five 3-pointers and Massachusetts cruised by Georgia 72-62 on Saturday.

Rashaan Holloway added 12 points, Chris Baldwin 11 and C.J. Anderson 10 for UMass (6-5), which is unbeaten in six home games. The Minutemen were 12 of 22 from distance.

Pipkins, who leads UMass with 18.9 points per game, made his first four shots and scored 10 of UMass’ first 16 points for a 14-point lead. The Minutemen led 24-9 at the 10-minute mark as Georgia opened the game making 4-of-14 shots.

UMass led by 22 points in the first half and it was 43-24 at halftime after the Minutemen made 56.7 percent of their shots, including 8 of 13 3-pointers. The Minutemen had 13 assists on 17 field goals. Georgia was just 10-of-31 shooting in the first half with seven makes coming from Yante Maten.

Maten scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half for Georgia (7-2), which was coming off an 11-day break for final exams. It was Maten’s fourth 20-point game of the year and 25th at UGA.

Pipkins used a crossover to create space and nailed a long 3-pointer to put UMass ahead 63-47 midway through the second half.

Tyree Crump hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, pulling Georgia to 65-55. But Anderson hit two free throws and a 3-pointer to give UMass a 15-point lead. The Bulldogs went without a field goal for five minutes down the stretch.

Georgia got within single digits, 70-62, for the first time in the second half on William Jackson II’s floater with 11 seconds remaining.

The Bulldogs entered with a three-game winning streak by an average of 4.67 points per contest.

UP NEXT

Georgia hosts Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

UMass stays at home to play Georgia State on Wednesday.