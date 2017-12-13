Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UNC Greensboro rallies to beat UNC Wilmington 71-58

December 13, 2017 9:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Francis Alonso scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Marvin Smith added 15 points with three 3s, and UNC Greensboro rallied to for its third-straight win, 71-58 over UNC Wilmington on Wednesday night.

Alonso hit three 3s in a 16-4 run to start the second half and the Spartans took a 48-37. They led 64-53 after Alonso hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game with 5:16 to play. The Seahawks closed to 65-56 on Ty Taylor II’s two free throws, but Smith’s tip-in with 2:30 left gave the Spartans a double-digit lead they held for the duration.

Isaiah Miller added 10 points, Kyrin Galloway grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds, and James Dickey had 10 boards for the Spartans (7-3). UNC Greensboro scored 22 points off of 17 Seahawks turnovers.

Devontae Cacok scored 22 points with 17 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season for the Seahawks (2-6), who have lost five straight on the road. Taylor scored 16 with a career-high 10 rebounds.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.