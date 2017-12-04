Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stock markets mixed; US tax bill, politics in focus

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed today, with U.S. politics in focus. Investors are digesting the U.S. Senate’s passage of the tax bill and considering implications of the guilty plea by President Donald Trump’s former U.S. national security adviser.

Investors will be looking at a string of data releases due this week. China will release monthly trade data on Friday and Japan will issue consumer confidence later in the day and its growth figures on Friday. U.S. payrolls data are also due on Friday.

On Friday, U.S. stocks finished lower. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.2 percent to 2,642.22. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 0.2 percent to 24,231.59 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.4 percent to 6,847.59. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 0.5 percent, to 1,537.02.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell to just below $58 per barrel.

The dollar gained against the yen and the euro.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are no major government economic reports due out today.

Tomorrow, however, the Commerce Department will release international trade data for October

Also, the Institute for Supply Management will release its service sector index for November.

ECONOMY-OUTLOOK

Economists expect modest boost from tax cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Economists expect a tax overhaul to provide a modest boost to the U.S. economy but are increasingly worried that a rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement will take a toll on growth.

The National Association of Business Economics survey found that forecasters expect tax law changes to add 0.2 percentage points of growth to the U.S. economy, down slightly from what they expected in the previous NABE survey in September. The survey was taken Nov. 6-15, before the Senate passed a major tax overhaul early Saturday.

Forty-six percent of 51 panelists believe the renegotiation of NAFTA will do at least some damage to the American economy, up from 27 percent in September. NAFTA has expanded trade between the United States, Mexico and Canada, but President Donald Trump calls it a job-killing disaster and is demanding a better deal.

Talks to revamp NAFTA began in August but have bogged down over the United States’ demands, including its insistence a new deal bring down America’s trade deficits and guarantee that more auto production moves to America.

The NABE economists expect the U.S. economy to expand 2.2 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2018. They expect unemployment to match October’s 4.1 percent throughout the first half of 2018, and then slip to 4 percent in the second half.

They also expect inflation to remain below the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target next year.

SUPREME COURT-SPORTS BETTING

Supreme Court taking up sports betting case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a case that could make sports betting widely available.

The case the justices are hearing today is a result of New Jersey’s yearslong effort to bring betting on sports to its casinos and racetracks. New Jersey is challenging a federal law that bars states from authorizing sports gambling. If the Supreme Court strikes down the law, giving sports betting the go-ahead, 32 states would likely offer it within five years, according to one report.

The case pits New Jersey and other states against all four major U.S. professional sports leagues and the federal government. The stakes are high. The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans illegally wager about $150 billion on sports each year.

In court, the NBA, NFL, NHL and Major League Baseball have fought New Jersey’s gambling expansion, arguing that it would hurt the integrity of their games, though leaders of all but the NFL have shown varying degrees of openness to legalized sports gambling.

More than a dozen states are supporting New Jersey, which is arguing that Congress exceeded its authority when it passed a 1992 law that keeps states from authorizing sports betting.

A decision is expected by the end of June.

MCCONNELL-TAXES

McConnell: Tax bill won’t add to nation’s debt woes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Fresh off his biggest legislative victory of the year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is disputing projections that the Senate’s tax bill would add to the nation’s debt woes.

McConnell told reporters in his home state of Kentucky on Saturday he thinks the tax overhaul will generate more than enough economic growth to plug the deficits forecast.

Over the next decade, the Republican tax plan is projected to add at least $1 trillion to the national debt. McConnell discounted that, saying he believes it’s revenue neutral.

The Kentucky Republican also predicted the House and Senate can iron out differences over the tax legislation and get it to President Donald Trump before Christmas.

He says he can’t foresee any compromise that would keep Senate Republicans from passing a final version.

McConnell also says there won’t be a government shutdown this week over the question of protecting immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, describing it as a “non-emergency” to be addressed next year.

CONSUMER AGENCY

Battle for leadership continues at consumer agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — One contender to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will keep fighting to get the job after suffering a legal setback.

In court papers filed Friday, Leandra English says she will seek a preliminary injunction in her quest to block the man President Donald Trump tapped to run the nation’s top financial watchdog agency, Mick Mulvaney.

English is the bureau’s deputy director and was chosen to run the agency on an acting basis by outgoing director Richard Cordray, an Obama administration appointee. But Trump picked Mulvaney, the federal budget director, creating a leadership crisis.

English went to court to keep Mulvaney from becoming acting director. Federal Judge Timothy Kelly ruled against her last Tuesday. In the new filing, English says she will file for a preliminary injunction by Tuesday, Dec. 5.

CVS-AETNA ACQUISITION

CVS is confirming that it’s buying Aetna for $69 billion

DALLAS (AP) — CVS is confirming that it’s buying Aetna for $69 billion in a deal that will help the drugstore chain reach deeper into customer health care and protect a key client.

CVS Health Corp. released a statement Sunday saying it will pay cash and stock for Aetna Inc.

The mammoth acquisition pairs a company that runs more than 9,700 drugstores and 1,100 walk-in clinics with an insurer that covers about 22 million people.

The deal could generate a new stream of customers to CVS stores. Many of those stores now offer a growing menu of medical services in addition to the usual fare of prescriptions and cold and cough supplies.

CVS wants to be more of a one-stop-shop for health care.

GAS PRICES

Average US gas price drops 7 cents to $2.54 for regular

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents nationally over the past two weeks to $2.54.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the spike comes despite a jump in oil prices.

The current gas price is 34 cents above where it was a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.26 a gallon. The lowest was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.18 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.88, holding steady from two weeks ago.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘Coco’ tops box office for second straight week with $26.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Pixar’s “Coco” is the top film at the box office for the second straight week.

According to estimates Sunday, “Coco” led all films with an estimated $26.1 million. The acclaimed animated film has already racked up a global cumulative total of $280 million.

With no major wide releases in the post-Thanksgiving week, “Justice League” also held in second place with $16.6 million in its third weekend. The family film hit “Wonder” stayed in third with $12.5 million.

Among new releases, the most successful was James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist.” The comedy about the making of the cult film “The Room” opened with $1.2 million on 19 screens, good for a per-screen average of $64,254.

VENEZUELA-CRYPTOCURRENCY

Venezuela to launch cryptocurrency to fight Trump sanctions

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his government will launch a cryptocurrency to fight what he calls a financial “blockade” by the Trump administration against the socialist-run country.

Maduro said Sunday that the new currency will be called the “petro” and will be backed by the OPEC nation’s abundant oil, gold and mineral reserves.

In his words, “This will allow us to advance toward new forms of international financing for the economic and social development of our country.”

He gave no details in his TV address about what the new currency’s value will be, how it will work or when it will be launched.

Venezuela’s traditional currency, the strong bolivar, has accelerated its free-fall in recent weeks as U.S. sanctions make it harder to stay current on its foreign debt.

CHINA-CANADA

Canada’s Trudeau in China on visit focused on trade

BEIJING (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in China on a visit focused on trade.

Trudeau was due to hold talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday before meeting President Xi Jinping the following day.

China and Canada are in exploratory talks on a framework for a trade agreement, although reports say Ottawa has been pushing for provisions on the environment, governance, labor and gender issues.

Beijing generally seeks to avoid references that might highlight the one-party authoritarian state’s human rights record.

China has positioned itself as a leading advocate of free trade, particularly since President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Yet foreign businesses complain often that China’s closes many key areas to foreign investment.

VISA-EXECUTIVE FIRED

Report: Visa fires high-profile manager for violating policy

UNDATED (AP) — The technology publication Recode is reporting that Visa fired a high-profile executive for behavior that “violated” the credit card company’s policy.

Recode reported that Jim McCarthy’s departure was announced in an internal memo Friday.

As executive vice president of innovation and strategic partnerships, McCarthy handled Visa’s deals with technology giants such as Apple and Google.

The memo by Visa president Ryan McInerney said that they determined McCarthy had violated the company’s policy based on information that recently came to its attention.

The memo said Visa “cannot ignore behavior…that runs counter to our leadership principles and culture.” Recode reported the memo did not describe the allegations.

OBIT-LOWELL HAWTHORNE

Golden Krust founder, CEO dies in New York at age 57

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder and CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery and Grill has died in New York. He was 57.

The city’s medical examiner’s says Lowell Hawthorne shot himself in the head at his Bronx factory on Saturday.

Hawthorne started the successful Caribbean fast food chain in 1989 by selling Jamaican beef patties, jerk chicken and breads. He built the business into a national franchise with more than 120 restaurants in nine states.

Hawthorne once appeared in an episode of CBS’ “Undercover Boss.” At the time of his death his company was planning on building a new $37 million headquarters in Rockland County.

In a Twitter message on Saturday, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness offered his condolences to Hawthorn’s family and employees.