Update on the latest sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Warriors complete perfect trip…Cavs’ streak ends

UNDATED (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are heading home after running the table on a six-game road trip.

Kevin Durant scored 13 of his 36 points in the third quarter as the defending NBA champs knocked off the Pistons 102-98 in Detroit. Klay Thompson finished with 21 points for the Warriors, including a pair of free throws with 5.3 seconds left.

Golden State trailed by four before outscoring the slumping Pistons 31-17 in the third period.

The Warriors prevailed despite playing their second straight game without Stephen Curry because of a sprained ankle.

The Elias Sports Bureau says the Warriors are the first NBA team to have a 6-0 road trip since the Lakers in 2009. No NBA team has had a perfect trip of more than six games.

Avery Bradley scored 25 points for the Pistons, who have lost five straight.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have put an end to the Cavaliers’ team record-tying 13-game winning streak.

Victor Oladipo’s (oh-lah-DEE’-pohz) 33 points and eight rebounds carried Indiana to its third straight win, 106-102 over Cleveland. The Pacers hit 15 3-pointers in becoming the first team to beat the Cavs twice this season.

LeBron James had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland, while Kevin Love added 20 points.

Checking out Friday’s other NBA action:

— DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) matched his season high with 21 as the Raptors won their fifth in a row, 116-107 at Memphis. Toronto outscored the Grizzlies by 10 in the final period and sent Memphis to its 13th loss in 14 games.

— The Bucks erased an 11-point deficit late in the third quarter to pick up their fifth win in six games, 109-102 at Dallas. Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOOM’-poh) had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee, while teammate Khris Middleton scored 12 of his 31 points in the final 4:38.

— The Bulls’ 10-game losing streak is over after Lauri Markkanen’s 24 points and 12 boards carried them past the Hornets 119-111 in overtime. Robin Lopez had 19 points and 10 rebounds in helping Chicago improve to 4-20.

— Zach Randolph scored a season-high 35 points and grabbed 13 boards as the Kings surprised the Pelicans 116-109 in overtime. Buddy Hield (heeld) finished with 18 points off the bench, including a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left in regulation to force OT.

— Kenneth Faried scored 20 points and Will Barton had 19 as the Nuggets downed the Magic 103-89. Denver scored just 14 points in the opening period before shooting 61 percent over the next two quarters.

NBA-NEWS

Mavericks center Noel out indefinitely after thumb surgery

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose has acknowledged he has a bone spur in his left ankle that contributed to his decision to leave the team last month. The oft-injured former NBA most valuable player told reporters that he had apologized to his teammates, was content with the Cavaliers and insisted he couldn’t wait to get back on the court. Before his departure, Rose had been slowed for weeks by an ankle injury.

Rose is averaging 14.3 points in seven games this season.

In other NBA news:

— The Dallas Mavericks say Nerlens Noel has undergone surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, and there is no timetable for his return. The 6-foot-11 center last played Nov. 22 at Memphis, but the injury wasn’t revealed until before a loss at Boston on Wednesday.

— Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets with an ankle injury. Nurkic was hurt midway through the final quarter of Portland’s 106-92 loss Tuesday night to the Washington Wizards.

— The Hawks have requested waivers on swingman Nicolas Brussino, who played sparingly in four games.

MLB-NEWS

Agent: Japanese star pitcher-hitter Ohtani to join Angels

UNDATED (AP) — It’s not often a team can improve both their starting rotation and lineup with just one player, but the Los Angeles Angels believe they’ve done just that.

Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) is coming to Anaheim after accepting the Angels’ offer. Ohtani is believed to be one of the top free agents in this year’s market, and he comes at a bargain price compared to others in his class.

His agent says the 2016 Japanese MVP felt a true bond with the Angels and sees the club as the best environment to develop and reach the next level and attain his career goals. The Angels’ West Coast location clearly appealed to the 23-year-old Ohtani, who also looks forward to playing with sluggers Mike Trout and Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz).

The Angels will have to pay the $20 million posting fee Nippon Ham Fighters, but not a huge salary. Ohtani will sign a minor league contact and can receive up to $2,315,000 in international bonus money.

The 23-year-old Ohtani was 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA this year despite thigh and ankle injuries. He also batted .332 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 65 games.

In other baseball news:

— The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals have revealed that Giancarlo Stanton is not interested in joining their ballclubs. The Giants announced Friday they were no longer in the mix to work out a trade for the Marlins slugger after having reached the parameters of a deal with new Miami CEO Derek Jeter and his team. The Marlins are investigating the possibility of dealing the reigning NL MVP to shave payroll, but Stanton has to approve any move given the full no-trade clause in his record 13-year, $325 million contract.

— The Tigers have agreed to a major league deal with right-hander Mike Fiers (FY’-urz), who was 8-10 with a 5.22 ERA in 28 starts and one relief appearance for the Astros this year. The 32-year-old Fiers won a career-high 11 games in 2016.

— Catcher Chris Iannetta (eye-ah-NEH’-tuh) has accepted a two-year package with the Rockies after hitting .254 in 89 games for the Diamondbacks last season. He had a scary moment in May when a 93 mph pitch by a Pittsburgh reliever hit him in the face, but he was back in action nine days later.

NFL FINES

Chiefs’ Peters fined by league after team suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters has been fined over $24,000 by the NFL for throwing a penalty flag into the stands during last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Peters also received a one-game suspension earlier this week from coach Andy Reid for his actions.

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen was docked more than $18,000 for roughing Jets quarterback Josh McCown, and Indianapolis safety Darius Butler was fined the same amount for his horsecollar tackle on Jacksonville wide receiver Marqise Lee last Sunday.

In other NFL news:

— Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has formally introduced general manager John Dorsey and said the team’s top offseason priority is finding a franchise quarterback for the winless squad. Rookie DeShone Kizer will stay under center Sunday when Cleveland hosts Green Bay. He is its 28th starting quarterback since 1999.

— Atlanta running back Tevin Coleman has been placed in the concussion protocol after getting hurt in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s win over New Orleans. Coach Dan Quinn said Friday it’s too early to know if Coleman will miss the next game, Dec. 18 at Tampa Bay.

— The Titans will be without outside linebacker Derrick Morgan on Sunday at Arizona. Tennessee’s sack leader sprained a knee in last week’s 24-13 victory over the Houston Texans and did not practice this week.

— The Lions say quarterback Matthew Stafford was limited in practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay because of his injured throwing hand. He hasn’t missed a start since the 2010 season.

— Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper practiced Friday for the first time since suffering a concussion and a sprained ankle two weeks ago. It’s not known if the two-time Pro Bowl receiver will be able to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

— Bills coach Sean McDermott says quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s contest against the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor has been limited at practice after injuring his knee in the first play from scrimmage against the Patriots on Sunday.

—The Jaguars could be without two of their top defenders Sunday against Seattle. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith are both listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

— Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson fully participated in practice a day after tweaking a hamstring and will play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

— For the second week in a row, the Cardinals will be without running back Adrian Peterson due to a neck injury suffered two weeks ago.

— Packers tight end Lance Kendricks has been charged with possession of marijuana stemming from a traffic stop in early September.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Ducks find coach from within

UNDATED — Oregon has promoted offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal to head coach.

Cristobal was co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Oregon this past season and was named interim coach on Tuesday when Willie Taggart left to become head coach at Florida State.

Also in college football:

— New Nebraska coach Scott Frost is bringing his entire on-field cadre of assistants with him from Central Florida. That includes offensive coordinator Troy Walters, who at one point was believed to be a candidate to take over the Knights after the Peach Bowl.

— Receiver James Robinson’s playing days are over at Florida because of a heart condition. The Gators say the freshman, one of the state’s top recruits last February, will not be medically cleared to return.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Jackets, Caps win

UNDATED (AP) — Artemi Panarin (ahr-TEH’-mee pah-NAH’-rihn) has helped the Columbus Blue Jackets gain a split of their home-and-home series with the New Jersey Devils.

Panarin tied a team record with five assists and the Jackets halted a two-game skid by downing the Devils 5-3 at Newark. He had the primary assist on each Columbus goal and helped the Jackets come back from a 2-0 deficit.

Alexander Wennberg snapped a 3-3 deadlock with a power-play goal 92 seconds into the third period as the Blue Jackets regained a share of first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Washington is tied with Columbus after Matt Niskanen NIHS’-kah-nehn) scored the go-ahead goal with 3:22 remaining in the Capitals’ fourth straight win, 4-2 over the Rangers. Tom Wilson added a goal and an assist, giving him six points in his last two games after collecting nine in his first 24 games this season.

Elsewhere in NHL arenas:

— Malcolm Subban (SOO’-ban) stopped 41 shots in regulation and overtime before going 6-for-6 in the shootout to lead the Golden Knights past the Predators 4-3. Reilly Smith provided the only shootout goal to send Vegas to its third straight win after teammate Erik Haula forced overtime by scoring with 40 seconds left in regulation.

— The Blackhawks’ five-game losing streak is over after they beat the Sabres 3-2 on Gustav Forsling’s goal with 4.9 seconds left on the clock in overtime. Corey Crawford prolonged the game by stopping Buffalo forward Jack Eichel (EYE’-kuhl) on a penalty shot 91 seconds into OT.

— Matt Dumba scored 3:43 into overtime to send the Wild to the first win in their last four road games 3-2 against the Ducks. Jason Sucker and Zack Mitchell scored 2:09 apart late in the second period to put Minnesota ahead, but Adam Henrique (hehn-REEK’) forced OT by scoring late in the third.

NHL-BOARD OF GOVERNORS

NHL teams will be allowed to spend more next season

MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the projected salary cap for next season will be somewhere between $78 million and $82 million, up from the current $75 million.

Bettman said hockey-related revenue will be around $4.54 billion this season, an 8.2 percent increase. He made the comments at the conclusion of the league’s board of governors meeting, where owners announced it would consider an expansion application from an investment group interested in putting a franchise in Seattle. The expansion fee has been set at $650 million, $150 more than the Vegas Golden Knights just paid to enter the league this season.

TOP-25 MEN’S BASKETBALL

Sun Devils win, Trojans fall

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of ranked Pac-12 men’s basketball teams were in action last night.

No. 16 Arizona State beating St. John’s 82-70 in the opener of the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tripleheader at Staples Center. Shannon Evans II chipped in 18 points for the 8-0 Sun Devils, who are off to their best start in 37 years.

Trae Young had 29 points and nine assists and Oklahoma edged No. 25 Southern California 85-83. Christian Young contributed five 3-pointers and 19 points as the 7-1 Sooners dealt the Trojans their third consecutive loss.

USOC-KOREA

USOC aims to go to Olympics unless ‘physically impossible’

UNDATED (AP) — The leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee says the plan is to take a team to the Pyeongchang Games “unless it’s legally or physically impossible.”

CEO Scott Blackmun spoke Friday after a board meeting, and a day after members of the Trump administration surprised the USOC by casting doubt over whether the U.S. would field a team at the Olympics in February.