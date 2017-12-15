Listen Live Sports

US Olympic 10-person luge team set for men and women

December 15, 2017
 
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic luge team is now set.

Tucker West, Chris Mazdzer and Taylor Morris clinched the three men’s Olympic spots on Friday in a World Cup race in Lake Placid. Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman are one of the two U.S. doubles teams heading to the Pyeongchang Games, while Justin Krewson and Andrew Sherk grabbed the other spot.

The women’s luge spots were already decided, with 2014 bronze medalist Erin Hamlin, Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney representing the U.S.

Hamlin is going for her fourth time, Mazdzer for his third and West and Britcher for their second. Mortensen and Terdiman are also two-time Olympians, though they went to Sochi with different teammates.

Morris, Krewson, Sherk and Sweeney are first-timers.

