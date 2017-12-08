Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Usmanov urges IOC to let Russia flag fly at 2018 Olympics

December 8, 2017 6:34 am
 
1 min read
Share       

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A leading Russian sports official has urged the IOC to reverse a ban on the country’s flag from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Alisher Usmanov, the president of the International Fencing Federation, said the legal principle of “No guilt — no punishment” means clean Russian athletes are being denied “basic human rights.”

“Even though discrimination in any shape or form contradicts the principles of the Olympic Movement, the IOC’s decision certainly does put clean Russian athletes on an uneven playing field with athletes from other countries,” Usmanov wrote in an open letter to International Olympic Committee executive board members.

The board is chaired by IOC President Thomas Bach, an Olympic gold medalist in fencing. The IOC imposed a range of sanctions this week on Russia for organized doping at the 2014 Sochi Games.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Only Russians who are invited by an IOC-appointed panel can compete at the Feb. 9-25 games as an “Olympic Athlete from Russia,” in a neutral uniform and without their flag or anthem.

Usmanov asked the IOC to let Russian gold medalists “reach the summit of their dream and see the flag of their motherland in Pyeongchang’s sky.”

The Uzbekistan-born oligarch has long been a close ally of the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin.

Usmanov is also a minority shareholder in English soccer club Arsenal, but he has been denied a seat on the board of directors.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol lights Christmas tree

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.