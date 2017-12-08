Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Victor Oladipo, Pacers end Cavs’ 13-game winning streak

December 8, 2017 10:08 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo had 33 points and eight rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Cleveland 106-102 on Friday night to end the Cavaliers’ winning streak at 13 games.

Indiana has won three straight, nine of 12 and is the first team to beat Cleveland twice this season.

LeBron James had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland, and Kevin Love added 20 points. The Cavs lost for the first time since Nov. 9 at Houston. They had won seven straight on the road.

The Pacers used an 11-2 run late in the third quarter to retake the lead

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Cleveland trailed 93-86 with 9:43 to play and fought fiercely to extend the streak. The Cavs got as close as 96-95 on J.R. Smith’s 3-pointer with 2:48 left.

But Bojan Bogdanovic answered with a 3, Oladipo made one of two free throws and hit down another 3 to extend the lead it 103-97 with 1:01 left.

The Cavs again made it a one-possession on Smith’s 3 with 10 seconds to go. This time, Corey Joseph made two free throws, Love missed a 3, and Myles Turner grabbed the rebound to seal the win.

WARRIORS 102, PISTONS 98

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 13 of his 36 points in the third quarter and Golden State beat Detroit to complete an undefeated trip.

The Warriors went 6-0 on the trip, playing the final two games without Stephen Curry, who is out with a sprained right ankle.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Detroit had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Reggie Jackson’s wild drive to the basket did not lead to a good shot, and Klay Thompson made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left for the final margin. Avery Bradley scored 25 points for the Pistons. They have lost five straight.

BULLS 119, HORNETS 111, OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Chicago beat Charlotte to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Markkanen made half of Chicago’s six three-pointers, and the Bulls (4-20) held on in a back-and-forth game that featured 17 lead changes and 20 ties. Neither team led by more than eight.

Kris Dunn scored 20 points, and Robin Lopez had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago. Dwight Howard led Charlotte with 25 points and 20 rebounds.

NUGGETS 103, MAGIC 89

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kenneth Faried scored 20 points to help Denver beat Orlando.

Will Barton added 19 points, Emmanuel Mudiay had 18 and Malik Beasley 12 for Denver.

After scoring only 14 points in the first quarter, the Nuggets (14-11) dominated the rest of the game, shooting 61 percent (28 for 46) in the second and third quarters. Denver had a 53-16 advantage in bench scoring en route to its second road victory since Oct. 29.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 21 points and 17 rebounds.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.