Weather delays JMU-Richmond men’s basketball game

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The James Madison-Richmond men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Sunday at 2 p.m. due to inclement weather.

Tickets for Saturday’s game will be honored but refunds and exchanges aren’t available.

The Richmond, Virginia, area saw snowfall ranging between 2 ½ to 5 ½ inches on Friday.

It’s the first measurable snow at Richmond International Airport during the month of December in almost seven years. Thousands of power outages, and hundreds of vehicle crashes, were reported from 4 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday.