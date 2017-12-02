Wedgewood stops 26 shots, Coyotes beat Devils 5-0

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scott Wedgewood stopped 26 shots for his first shutout of the season and second of his career, leading the Arizona Coyotes to a 5-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

Derek Stepan had a goal and an assist, and Jason Demers, James Martinook, Alex Goligoski and Dylan Strome also scored for Arizona, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won at home in regulation for the first time this season. Kevin Connauton and Christian Fischer each had two assists.

Keith Kinkaid finished with 22 saves for New Jersey, which came in with the NHL’s best road record at 9-2-2.

Wedgewood was playing in place of the injured Antti Raanta and facing his former team for the first time since the Devils traded him to the Coyotes in October. Two of his saves came in back-to-back fashion early in the second period when he turned away attempts from Travis Zajac and Drew Stafford from close range.

Another was perhaps more impressive, when Wedgewood sent away a point-blank shot from Stefan Noesen with his pad at 12:04 of the second.

Demers scored into the top far corner of the net 34 seconds into the game off a pass from Stepan. It marked the third straight start that Kinkaid allowed a goal in the opening minute.

Stepan then made it 2-0 when when Devils defenseman John Moore couldn’t clear the puck on a 2-on-1 rush. Moore bobbled the puck away off his stick to Tobias Rieder, who pushed it to Stepan and the Coyotes’ center stuffed the puck past Kinkaid for his fourth with 25 seconds to go in the first.

Martinook was credited with a goal with 2:52 remaining in the second when Connauton’s long shot zipped through traffic in front of the New Jersey net and past Kinkaid.

Goligoski made it 4-0 with under eight minutes left in the third, and Strome scored his first career goal about 90 seconds later.

Arizona got its eighth win of the season, breaking a tie with Buffalo — which lost to Pittsburgh — for the fewest victories in the league.

NOTES: Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun has been out all season with a lower-body injury, but could make his season debut Sunday night in Las Vegas. … F Anthony Duclair returned after being scratched the past two games and had an assist. … Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was on hand for the ceremonial first puck drop, honored by the Coyotes for recently being named the 2017 National League Manager of the Year. … F Pavel Zacha and D Steven Santini were healthy scratches for the Devils. Zacha had played the past six games, and Santini was held out for the second straight game.

UP NEXT

Devils: At Columbus on Tuesday night.

Coyotes: At Vegas on Sunday night.