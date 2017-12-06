Listen Live Sports

Wednesday's Scores

December 6, 2017
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alleghany County, N.C. 37, Grayson County 24

Bland County 60, Eastern Montgomery 27

Caroline 48, Chopticon, Md. 35

Carroll County 63, Magna Vista 50

Chilhowie 49, Auburn 37

Clarke County 43, Manassas Park 36

Colonial Heights 52, West Point 47

Craig County 71, Giles 41

Dan River 78, Tunstall 49

Deep Run 37, Hermitage 31

Franklin 50, Windsor 25

Galax 45, Boonville Starmount, N.C. 33

Glenvar 54, Staunton River 29

Goochland 58, Nottoway 37

Greensville County 67, Appomattox Regional 56

GW-Danville 39, Jefferson Forest 35

James Madison 44, George Marshall 40

James Wood 94, Kettle Run 18

King George 73, Colonial Beach 31

Lord Botetourt 55, Franklin County 29

Loudoun County 51, Musselman, W.Va. 44

Maggie Walker 63, Douglas Freeman 38

Maury 60, Churchland 55

Meadowbrook 46, Varina 44

Mills Godwin 48, J.R. Tucker 39

Page County 48, Woodstock Central 47

Radford 66, Fort Chiswell 44

Riverheads 41, Rappahannock County 21

South Lakes 61, Battlefield 34

Spotswood 59, Sherando 34

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 26

Surry County 51, Sussex Central 28

TJ-Alexandria 58, Annandale 32

Woodrow Wilson 55, Grafton 24

Yorktown 44, George Mason 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 69, Harrisonburg 59

Annandale 54, TJ-Alexandria 52

Bruton 78, Warhill 66

Cave Spring 60, Lord Botetourt 50

Chancellor 57, Riverbend 56

Colonial Beach 57, King George 49

Dan River 78, Tunstall 49

Deep Run 57, Hermitage 52

Dinwiddie 70, Colonial Heights 58

Douglas Freeman 59, Maggie Walker 54

Floyd County 46, Patrick County 36

Fort Chiswell 80, Marion 35

Fredericksburg Christian 61, Spotsylvania 58

Freedom (South Riding) 72, Rock Ridge 48

George Wythe-Richmond 45, Cosby 37

Glenvar 36, Parry McCluer 33

Grafton 68, Jamestown 63

Graham 81, Giles 60

Grayson County 58, Alleghany County, N.C. 40

GW-Danville 65, Heritage-Lynchburg 58

Kettle Run 53, James Wood 27

Lafayette 58, Tabb 44

Manassas Park 51, Clarke County 36

Manchester 73, James River-Midlothian 56

Maury 73, Churchland 58

Midlothian 52, Clover Hill 34

Mills Godwin 58, J.R. Tucker 44

Paul VI 87, Bishop O’Connell 73

Rockbridge County 81, Covington 46

Smithfield 45, York 39

South Lakes 77, Battlefield 70

Stafford 71, Dominion 49

Western Albemarle 71, Waynesboro 60

Woodstock Central 68, Page County 41

