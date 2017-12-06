Wednesday’s Scores

Alleghany County, N.C. 37, Grayson County 24
Bland County 60, Eastern Montgomery 27
Caroline 48, Chopticon, Md. 35
Carroll County 63, Magna Vista 50
Chilhowie 49, Auburn 37
Clarke County 43, Manassas Park 36
Colonial Heights 52, West Point 47
Craig County 71, Giles 41
Dan River 78, Tunstall 49
Deep Run 37, Hermitage 31
Franklin 50, Windsor 25
Galax 45, Boonville Starmount, N.C. 33
Glenvar 54, Staunton River 29
Goochland 58, Nottoway 37
Greensville County 67, Appomattox Regional 56
GW-Danville 39, Jefferson Forest 35
James Madison 44, George Marshall 40
James Wood 94, Kettle Run 18
King George 73, Colonial Beach 31
Lord Botetourt 55, Franklin County 29
Loudoun County 51, Musselman, W.Va. 44
Maggie Walker 63, Douglas Freeman 38
Maury 60, Churchland 55
Meadowbrook 46, Varina 44
Mills Godwin 48, J.R. Tucker 39
Page County 48, Woodstock Central 47
Radford 66, Fort Chiswell 44
Riverheads 41, Rappahannock County 21
South Lakes 61, Battlefield 34
Spotswood 59, Sherando 34
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 26
Surry County 51, Sussex Central 28
TJ-Alexandria 58, Annandale 32
Woodrow Wilson 55, Grafton 24
Yorktown 44, George Mason 29
Albemarle 69, Harrisonburg 59
Annandale 54, TJ-Alexandria 52
Bruton 78, Warhill 66
Cave Spring 60, Lord Botetourt 50
Chancellor 57, Riverbend 56
Colonial Beach 57, King George 49
Dan River 78, Tunstall 49
Deep Run 57, Hermitage 52
Dinwiddie 70, Colonial Heights 58
Douglas Freeman 59, Maggie Walker 54
Floyd County 46, Patrick County 36
Fort Chiswell 80, Marion 35
Fredericksburg Christian 61, Spotsylvania 58
Freedom (South Riding) 72, Rock Ridge 48
George Wythe-Richmond 45, Cosby 37
Glenvar 36, Parry McCluer 33
Grafton 68, Jamestown 63
Graham 81, Giles 60
Grayson County 58, Alleghany County, N.C. 40
GW-Danville 65, Heritage-Lynchburg 58
Kettle Run 53, James Wood 27
Lafayette 58, Tabb 44
Manassas Park 51, Clarke County 36
Manchester 73, James River-Midlothian 56
Maury 73, Churchland 58
Midlothian 52, Clover Hill 34
Mills Godwin 58, J.R. Tucker 44
Paul VI 87, Bishop O’Connell 73
Rockbridge County 81, Covington 46
Smithfield 45, York 39
South Lakes 77, Battlefield 70
Stafford 71, Dominion 49
Western Albemarle 71, Waynesboro 60
Woodstock Central 68, Page County 41