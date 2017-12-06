Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Scores

December 6, 2017 11:29 pm
 
BOYS BASKETBALL

Annapolis Area Christian 60, Archbishop Spalding 56

Archbishop Curley 38, Concordia Prep 26

Bishop McNamara 94, Heights 36

Boys Latin 65, Mt. Carmel 54

Catonsville 63, Mt. Hebron 61

Delmarva Christian, Del. 58, Salisbury Christian School 44

Dematha 86, Eleanor Roosevelt 49

Dundalk 77, Harford Tech 51

Franklin 63, Aberdeen 54

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 72, Westlake 48

Georgetown Prep 62, Good Counsel 52

Lackey 71, Coolidge, D.C. 51

Long Reach 55, Western STES 52

Milford Mill 82, Loch Raven 32

Northeast – AA 63, Eastern Tech 46

Owings Mills 58, Manchester Valley 57

Parkville 60, Baltimore Chesapeake 55

Patapsco 56, Sparrows Point 33

Patuxent 38, South River 34

SEED 66, Crossland 57

Severn 73, Chapelgate 48

St. Andrew’s 72, Friends 47

West Nottingham 70, Rising Sun 46

Winters Mill 59, Howard 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atholton 61, DuVal 30

Baltimore Catholic 67, Chapelgate 24

Baltimore Chesapeake 63, Parkville 19

Bishop McNamara 71, St. Frances 59

Bryn Mawr 30, Friends 13

C. Milton Wright 40, North East 20

Caroline, Va. 48, Chopticon 35

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 42, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 24

Delmarva Christian, Del. 47, Salisbury Christian School 35

Eastern Tech 49, Northeast – AA 42

Frederick Douglass 43, Marriotts Ridge 39

Glen Burnie 39, Leonardtown 28

Gwynn Park 58, St. Charles 46

Indian Creek 60, Key 46

Loch Raven 44, Milford Mill 23

Manchester Valley 73, Owings Mills 11

Oakland Southern 57, Frankfort, W.Va. 46

Severna Park 39, Bel Air 29

South River 49, Huntingtown 30

Sparrows Point 41, Patapsco 39, OT

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 49, Sandy Spring Friends 26

Western STES 48, Annapolis 20

Williamsport 52, Century 45

Winters Mill 50, Centennial 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Calverton vs. Harwood Southern, ccd.

