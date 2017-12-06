Wednesday’s Scores

Annapolis Area Christian 60, Archbishop Spalding 56
Archbishop Curley 38, Concordia Prep 26
Bishop McNamara 94, Heights 36
Boys Latin 65, Mt. Carmel 54
Catonsville 63, Mt. Hebron 61
Delmarva Christian, Del. 58, Salisbury Christian School 44
Dematha 86, Eleanor Roosevelt 49
Dundalk 77, Harford Tech 51
Franklin 63, Aberdeen 54
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 72, Westlake 48
Georgetown Prep 62, Good Counsel 52
Lackey 71, Coolidge, D.C. 51
Long Reach 55, Western STES 52
Milford Mill 82, Loch Raven 32
Northeast – AA 63, Eastern Tech 46
Owings Mills 58, Manchester Valley 57
Parkville 60, Baltimore Chesapeake 55
Patapsco 56, Sparrows Point 33
Patuxent 38, South River 34
SEED 66, Crossland 57
Severn 73, Chapelgate 48
St. Andrew’s 72, Friends 47
West Nottingham 70, Rising Sun 46
Winters Mill 59, Howard 57
Atholton 61, DuVal 30
Baltimore Catholic 67, Chapelgate 24
Baltimore Chesapeake 63, Parkville 19
Bishop McNamara 71, St. Frances 59
Bryn Mawr 30, Friends 13
C. Milton Wright 40, North East 20
Caroline, Va. 48, Chopticon 35
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 42, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 24
Delmarva Christian, Del. 47, Salisbury Christian School 35
Eastern Tech 49, Northeast – AA 42
Frederick Douglass 43, Marriotts Ridge 39
Glen Burnie 39, Leonardtown 28
Gwynn Park 58, St. Charles 46
Indian Creek 60, Key 46
Loch Raven 44, Milford Mill 23
Manchester Valley 73, Owings Mills 11
Oakland Southern 57, Frankfort, W.Va. 46
Severna Park 39, Bel Air 29
South River 49, Huntingtown 30
Sparrows Point 41, Patapsco 39, OT
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 49, Sandy Spring Friends 26
Western STES 48, Annapolis 20
Williamsport 52, Century 45
Winters Mill 50, Centennial 28
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Calverton vs. Harwood Southern, ccd.