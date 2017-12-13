Wednesday’s Scores

Alleghany 67, Rockbridge County 60, OT
Atlee 59, Henrico 46
Auburn 46, Eastern Montgomery 32
Bishop Ireton 50, George Mason 32
Buckingham County 42, Central Lunenburg 12
Carroll County 63, Galax 52
Chilhowie 37, Grayson County 31
Christiansburg 68, Radford 31
Clarke County 55, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 49
Courtland 54, Colonial Beach 32
Deep Run 48, Prince George 38
East Rockingham 53, Madison County 39
Freedom (South Riding) 48, Liberty-Bedford 21
Glen Allen 57, Lee-Davis 28
James Monroe 44, Stafford 43
James River-Buchanan 37, Nelson County 36
Lord Botetourt 70, Franklin County 46
Loudoun Valley 51, Martinsburg, W.Va. 41
Surry County 70, Franklin 23
Waynesboro 38, Stuarts Draft 19
Woodgrove 57, Osbourn 27
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
|7:00 pm
Fort Chiswell vs. Tazewell, ppd.
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 65, Clarke County 60
Blacksburg 71, Auburn 45
Brooke Point 48, Colgan 33
Bruton 92, Jamestown 84
Buckingham County 58, Central Lunenburg 51
Dan River 67, Randolph Henry 48
Forest Park 55, James Robinson 50
Fort Chiswell 65, Carroll County 50
Frank Cox 44, Booker T. Washington 42
Glen Allen 55, Lee-Davis 37
Grafton 74, New Kent 40
Henrico 64, Atlee 50
Hickory 55, Perquimans, N.C. 48
Hopewell 70, Colonial Heights 39
James Monroe 67, Charlottesville 48
Lafayette 81, York 42
Loudoun Valley 70, Martinsburg, W.Va. 63
Maret, D.C. 66, T.C. Williams 40
Nelson County 68, William Monroe 48
North Stafford 87, Chancellor 65
Northside 89, Salem 29
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, William Fleming 52
Peninsula Catholic 57, Stonebridge Christian 73
Potomac 64, Hayfield 48
Quantico 85, Lighthouse Academy 65
Radford 78, Christiansburg 56
Riverheads 68, Buffalo Gap 44
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 63, Battlefield 50
Skyline 54, James Wood 51
Smithfield 54, Warhill 49
Stafford 53, Caroline 47
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 53, Strasburg 36
Surry County 50, Franklin 49
Tabb 40, Poquoson 30
TJ-Richmond 68, Huguenot 58
Waynesboro 93, Stuarts Draft 87
Woodstock Central 70, Sherando 58
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
|6:00
Eastern Montgomery vs. Montcalm, W.Va., ppd.
Covington vs. Glenvar, ppd.
William Byrd vs. Cave Spring, ppd.
Graham vs. Giles, ppd. to Dec 20.