Wednesday’s Scores

December 13, 2017 10:59 pm
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alleghany 67, Rockbridge County 60, OT

Atlee 59, Henrico 46

Auburn 46, Eastern Montgomery 32

Bishop Ireton 50, George Mason 32

Buckingham County 42, Central Lunenburg 12

Carroll County 63, Galax 52

Chilhowie 37, Grayson County 31

Christiansburg 68, Radford 31

Clarke County 55, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 49

Courtland 54, Colonial Beach 32

Deep Run 48, Prince George 38

East Rockingham 53, Madison County 39

Freedom (South Riding) 48, Liberty-Bedford 21

Glen Allen 57, Lee-Davis 28

James Monroe 44, Stafford 43

James River-Buchanan 37, Nelson County 36

Lord Botetourt 70, Franklin County 46

Loudoun Valley 51, Martinsburg, W.Va. 41

Surry County 70, Franklin 23

Waynesboro 38, Stuarts Draft 19

Woodgrove 57, Osbourn 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
7:00 pm

Fort Chiswell vs. Tazewell, ppd.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 65, Clarke County 60

Blacksburg 71, Auburn 45

Brooke Point 48, Colgan 33

Bruton 92, Jamestown 84

Buckingham County 58, Central Lunenburg 51

Dan River 67, Randolph Henry 48

Forest Park 55, James Robinson 50

Fort Chiswell 65, Carroll County 50

Frank Cox 44, Booker T. Washington 42

Glen Allen 55, Lee-Davis 37

Grafton 74, New Kent 40

Henrico 64, Atlee 50

Hickory 55, Perquimans, N.C. 48

Hopewell 70, Colonial Heights 39

James Monroe 67, Charlottesville 48

Lafayette 81, York 42

Loudoun Valley 70, Martinsburg, W.Va. 63

Maret, D.C. 66, T.C. Williams 40

Nelson County 68, William Monroe 48

North Stafford 87, Chancellor 65

Northside 89, Salem 29

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, William Fleming 52

Peninsula Catholic 57, Stonebridge Christian 73

Potomac 64, Hayfield 48

Quantico 85, Lighthouse Academy 65

Radford 78, Christiansburg 56

Riverheads 68, Buffalo Gap 44

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 63, Battlefield 50

Skyline 54, James Wood 51

Smithfield 54, Warhill 49

Stafford 53, Caroline 47

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 53, Strasburg 36

Surry County 50, Franklin 49

Tabb 40, Poquoson 30

TJ-Richmond 68, Huguenot 58

Waynesboro 93, Stuarts Draft 87

Woodstock Central 70, Sherando 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
6:00

Eastern Montgomery vs. Montcalm, W.Va., ppd.

7:00 pm

Covington vs. Glenvar, ppd.

William Byrd vs. Cave Spring, ppd.

Graham vs. Giles, ppd. to Dec 20.

