Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

December 13, 2017 3:19 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Pineda on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Ivan Rabb to Memphis (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS —Re-signed WR Carlton Agudosi to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Lavar Edwards. Signed OL Geoff Gray off the N. Y. Jets’ practice squad and WR Matt Hazel off Indianapolis’ practice squad. Waived WR Bryce Treggs, DL Tyrone Holmes and DL T.Y. McGill. Signed OL Laurence Gibson and OL Ian Silberman to the practice squad. Released OL Korren Kirven from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed S Justin Simmons on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell to the practice squad. Released WR Devin Lucien from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Kenny Britt. Re-signed DL Ricky Jean Francois. Released LB Jonathan Freeny and WR Bernard Reedy. Placed OL Marcus Cannon on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Paul Dawson from the practice squad. Placed OL Oday Aboushi on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Jerome Cunningham to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Joel Hanley from Tucson (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ville Pokka from Rockford (AHL). Placed D Cody Franson on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 9.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Frederick Gaudreau to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Marcus Johansson on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 9. Recalled F Nick Lappin from Binghamton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Ville Husso to San Antonio (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced F Steven Swavely was recalled on loan from Lehigh (AHL). Acquired F Colin Martin from Brampton for future considerations. Announced D Sam Posa has been suspended and removed from the active roster.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired D Jose Hernandez from Caracas FC (Venezuelan Primera Division) as a discovery signing.

LA GALAXY — Traded the rights to G Jon Kempin to Columbus for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Anton Tinnerholm.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Traded MF Darlington Nagbe and D Gbenga Arokoyo to Atlanta for $650,000 in general allocation money in 2018, $100,000 general allocation money in 2019, $300,000 in targeted allocation money in 2018 and an international spot through Dec. 31, 2018. Additionally Portland will receive up to $600,000 in future targeted allocation money based on Nagbe’s performance with Atlanta.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed MF Thaisa de Moraes Rosa Moreno.

