Weisbrod, Nzeakor help Lamar roll past St. Thomas 60-46

December 5, 2017 11:21 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Colton Weisbrod and Josh Nzeakor combined for 27 points and Zjori Bosha had eight steals as Lamar defeated St. Thomas 60-46 on Tuesday night, running its record to 7-1 for its best start to a season in a decade.

Weisbrod, 15 points, opened the scoring at the foul line and the Cardinals built a 15-4 lead and the Celts of the NAIA came as close as five in the first half, but the lead mostly stayed in double digits.

Weisbrod stole the first possession of the second half and dished to Nzeakor, 12 points, for a dunk. Lamar scored 21 points off 34 St. Thomas turnovers and Bosha had eight of Lamar’s 20 steals

Michael Alfred led the Celts (5-5) with 11 points and Paul Taulton added nine and the team finished with 35-percent shooting (18 of 51).

