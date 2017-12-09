West Florida holds off Indiana (Pa) 27-17 in D-II semifinal

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — Mike Beaudry passed for 152 yards and two touchdowns, Austin Williams booted a pair of field goals and smothering defense on a fourth-down pass play lifted West Florida past previously undefeated and top-seeded Indiana (Pa.) 27-17 in the NCAA Division II semifinals on Saturday.

West Florida (11-3) rolled up 376 yards total offense, scored the first 24 points of the game and was five-for-five in the red zone, advancing to the NCAA D-II championship in Kansas City on December 16.

Indiana (13-1) was clawing out of a 24-0 hole with 17 unanswered points — a touchdown run by Samir Bullock, a TD pass from Lenny Williams to Chris Wuestner and a chip-shot field goal by Dillon Sarka — to come within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

The Argonauts struck back with a 25-yard Williams field goal to cap a 13-play, 76-yard drive that erased 7:35 from the clock.

Indiana was driving on its next possession, but Williams fumbled a third-down snap and lost four yards when he fell on the ball, just enough to push the Crimson Hawks out of field goal range. A fourth-down heave into the end zone was deflected by Marvin Conley and the pass also was hurried as Williams just got the pass off as he was about to be hit.