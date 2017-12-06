Listen Live Sports

Western Illinois drubs American 69-56

December 6, 2017 11:37 pm
 
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Brandon Gilbeck scored 17 points with 13 rebounds for his third double-double this season and Western Illinois beat American University 69-56 on Wednesday night.

Kobe Webster added 15 points with six assists and C.J. Duff had 10 points. Western Illinois averaged 56.5 percent shooting from the floor compared to 36 percent for American and had a 37-25 rebounding edge.

The Leathernecks (6-2) led 32-26 at the break but American opened the second half on a 10-5 run to pull to 37-36 with 15:42 to play. A Gilbeck dunk and seven points by Dalan Ancrum helped stretch the Western Illinois lead to 48-38 with 11:19 left.

American tied it 54-all with five minutes remaining but scored only once after that while Webster sank a jumper and all six of his free throws as part of a 15-2 run to finish.

Sam Iorio scored 18 points for the Eagles (2-6) who are on a three-game skid.

