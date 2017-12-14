Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White out: Shaun White falls in Olympic halfpipe qualifier

December 14, 2017 6:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — Shaun White fell during the qualifying round of the Dew Tour and did not reach the final of the second Olympic qualifying event.

The two-time Olympic champion finished 14th on Thursday. He will have two events in January — in Snowmass and Mammoth Mountain — to secure his spot in the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Three men will make the U.S. Olympic halfpipe team based on their two best results from the four qualifying events. White finished third last week in Copper Mountain. Team coaches also have discretionary picks, making it unlikely White would be left out.

Snow was falling on the halfpipe through most of the morning, making it difficult to gather speed and traction to land the biggest tricks.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Ben Ferguson won the qualifying round with a score of 83.33. The finals are Friday.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.