Winthrop keeps Alabama St. winless with 88-80 victory

December 16, 2017 5:12 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Anders Broman scored 19 points and led five players in double-figure scoring as Winthrop kept Alabama State winless with an 88-80 victory on Saturday.

Bjorn Broman added 18 points, shooting 6 of 10 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (6-4), who have won four of their last five. Josh Ferguson had 14 points and led with 13 rebounds for his third double-double this season, Nych Smith had 12 points and Jermaine Ukaegbu had 10 point with nine rebounds.

The Eagles had a 43-29 rebounding edge over Alabama State.

Broman sank two 3-pointers as part of a 19-6 run to open the second half, taking Winthrop from a four-point deficit at intermission to a 50-41 lead with 15:36 to play. Alabama State cut it to 84-76 with 46 seconds left but Ukaegbu and Ferguson each made a dunk in the final 23 seconds to seal the win for the Eagles.

Freshman Jacoby Ross led the Hornets (0-10) with 30 points off the bench.

