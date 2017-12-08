With Davon House doubtful, Packers take another hit at CB

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have listed cornerback Davon House as doubtful for their game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, potentially weakening an already depleted position.

House hasn’t practiced since hurting his shoulder during the 26-20 overtime win last week over Tampa Bay.

Second-year player Josh Hawkins figures to join Damarious Randall in the starting lineup at cornerback with the Packers (6-6) facing dangerous Browns receiver Josh Gordon. Undrafted rookie free agents Lenzy Pipkins and Donatello Brown are the only other healthy cornerbacks on the roster.

“We have no choice but to be ready. It’s just how seasons go, the challenges that all teams go through with injuries,” coach Mike McCarthy said this week when asked about Pipkins and Brown. “It’s Week 13, so they’re ready.”

Advertisement

Morgan Burnett has also been covering slot receivers at times, with rookie Josh Jones replacing Burnett at safety.

The Packers also put cornerback Kevin King on injured reserve this week with a shoulder injury, ending the promising rookie’s season. King said he was having surgery on Tuesday on a shoulder that has bothered him since his college days at Washington.

King was the Packers’ top draft pick this year, the 33rd overall selection and the first selection in the second round. He had missed two of the three previous games.

“It was hard … especially with something that I was trying to fight through, but in the end it got to the point where it was probably better to get it done,” King said Friday about surgery.

Linebacker Nick Perry, who has a team-high seven sacks, is questionable for Sunday with foot and shoulder injuries.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL