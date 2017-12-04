Wizards-Jazz, Box

Porter Jr. 6-13 0-0 14, Morris 4-9 2-2 11, Gortat 0-4 0-0 0, Frazier 1-1 2-2 5, Beal 4-15 3-5 11, Oubre Jr. 2-8 7-8 11, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, McCullough 1-7 1-2 3, Scott 0-4 0-0 0, Mahinmi 1-1 0-0 2, Meeks 2-9 0-0 4, Satoransky 2-6 4-4 8. Totals 23-80 19-23 69.
Ingles 4-6 0-0 11, Favors 3-7 3-4 9, Gobert 2-4 0–1 4, Rubio 1-6 2-4 4, Mitchell 8-13 2-2 21, Sefolosha 4-6 0-0 9, O’Neale 4-5 0-0 11, Udoh 3-4 0-0 6, Jerebko 2-7 0-0 6, Neto 3-5 1-2 8, Burks 9-13 6-6 27. Totals 43-76 14-17 116.
|Washington
|15
|15
|22
|17—
|69
|Utah
|29
|35
|24
|28—116
3-Point Goals_Washington 4-20 (Porter Jr. 2-2, Frazier 1-1, Morris 1-2, Satoransky 0-1, McCullough 0-2, Scott 0-2, Oubre Jr. 0-3, Meeks 0-3, Beal 0-4), Utah 16-34 (O’Neale 3-4, Ingles 3-5, Burks 3-5, Mitchell 3-6, Jerebko 2-5, Neto 1-1, Sefolosha 1-3, Favors 0-1, Rubio 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 31 (Gortat 7), Utah 52 (Gobert 10). Assists_Washington 9 (Gortat 3), Utah 29 (O’Neale 6). Total Fouls_Washington 21, Utah 20. Technicals_Gobert. A_17,227 (19,911).