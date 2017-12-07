Women’s College Basketball Scores

Binghamton 55, Bryant 47
Buffalo 73, Canisius 47
Denver 70, UMBC 48
Drexel 66, Niagara 65
Hofstra 68, Iona 43
Mass.-Lowell 66, St. Peter’s 60
Minnesota 73, Georgetown 63
Temple 65, Hampton 56
UMass 121, Fisher 38
West Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 52
Alabama 73, Lipscomb 51
Duke 85, UNC-Greensboro 54
Florida A&M 74, Lynn 37
Florida St. 84, Stetson 39
George Mason 73, LIU Brooklyn 70
Louisville 79, Vanderbilt 57
Tennessee Tech 83, Cumberland University 52
UAB 77, Samford 53
UT Martin 90, Rhodes College 49
W. Carolina 39, Radford 27
Wake Forest 78, Appalachian St. 49
Ball St. 69, SE Missouri 56
Cent. Michigan 94, SIU-Edwardsville 56
Illinois 81, Indiana St. 52
Michigan 82, Marquette 76
Missouri St. 94, Wichita St. 71
S. Illinois 60, Martin Methodist 50
Wright St. 72, Kent St. 60
Arkansas 73, Charlotte 72
Cent. Arkansas 75, Central Baptist College 34
Louisiana Tech 58, UALR 49
___