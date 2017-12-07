Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 7, 2017 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday, Dec. 7
EAST

Binghamton 55, Bryant 47

Buffalo 73, Canisius 47

Denver 70, UMBC 48

Drexel 66, Niagara 65

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Hofstra 68, Iona 43

Mass.-Lowell 66, St. Peter’s 60

Minnesota 73, Georgetown 63

Temple 65, Hampton 56

UMass 121, Fisher 38

West Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 52

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

SOUTH

Alabama 73, Lipscomb 51

Duke 85, UNC-Greensboro 54

Florida A&M 74, Lynn 37

Florida St. 84, Stetson 39

George Mason 73, LIU Brooklyn 70

Louisville 79, Vanderbilt 57

Tennessee Tech 83, Cumberland University 52

UAB 77, Samford 53

UT Martin 90, Rhodes College 49

W. Carolina 39, Radford 27

Wake Forest 78, Appalachian St. 49

MIDWEST

Ball St. 69, SE Missouri 56

Cent. Michigan 94, SIU-Edwardsville 56

Illinois 81, Indiana St. 52

Michigan 82, Marquette 76

Missouri St. 94, Wichita St. 71

S. Illinois 60, Martin Methodist 50

Wright St. 72, Kent St. 60

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 73, Charlotte 72

Cent. Arkansas 75, Central Baptist College 34

Louisiana Tech 58, UALR 49

___

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol lights Christmas tree

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.