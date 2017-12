Women’s Top 25 Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EST Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No. 13 Ohio State vs. Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Texas A&M at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

No. 22 South Florida vs. Southern University, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 10 West Virginia vs. Radford, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon State vs. UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

No. 18 Stanford vs. UNLV, 5 p.m.

No. 21 Green Bay vs. Bradley, 2 p.m.

No. 23 Michigan vs.Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

No. 24 California vs. BYU, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. DePaul, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

No. 4 South Carolina vs. Savannah State, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Mississippi State vs. Maine, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Tennessee at Long Beach State, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Texas vs. No. 12 Florida State, 12:30 p.m.

No. 9 Oregon vs. Mississippi, 4 p.m.

No. 11 UCLA at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Ohio State at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

No. 16 Missouri vs. Indiana at West Palm Beach (Fla.) Christian Convention Center, 1:15 p.m.

No. 22 South Florida at FIU, 3 p.m.

No. 25 Iowa at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.