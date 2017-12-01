Listen Live Sports

World Cup finalists gather at Kremlin for tournament draw

December 1, 2017 4:12 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Officials from the 32 World Cup teams have gathered in Moscow to find out who will play who at next year’s tournament in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to appear at the draw ceremony, which will take place Friday at the State Kremlin Palace.

The draw will be presided over by former England striker Gary Lineker, who has previously called for FIFA to be disbanded over bribery scandals and questioned Russia’s legitimacy to host the World Cup.

The 32 finalists will be split into eight groups of four teams. Only Europe can have two teams in the same group.

Russia will play the opening game on June 14. The final will be held on July 15.

