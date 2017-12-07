Listen Live Sports

Yeboah has career-high, Stony Brook rallies to beat Columbia

December 7, 2017 10:05 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Akwasi Yeboah had a career-high 30 points to go with eight rebounds as Stony Brook rallied in the second half to get past Columbia 76-66 on Thursday night.

Yeboah was 9 of 12 from the floor and made all eleven of his free-throw attempts. Tyrell Sturdivant was 7 of 10 from the line for 17 points and Jaron Cornish added 11 points. Elijah Olaniyi had eight points and nine rebounds for Stony Brook (4-6).

Columbia (1-8) roared out to a 41-31 halftime lead. Yeboah started the second period with a layup and scored eight points early in the half to lead a 17-4 rally and give the Seawolves a 48-45 advantage at the 13:43 mark.

The teams traded the lead until Cornish had two straight layups for a 54-51 lead with 8:38 left and the Seawolves pulled away for the win.

Mike Smith had 18 points and Lukas Meisner added 15 for Columbia.

