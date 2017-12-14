Listen Live Sports

Younger, Kay lead Presbyterian over Toccoa Falls 104-35

December 14, 2017 9:31 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — J.C. Younger poured in a career-high 28 points and reserve Ethan Kay scored a career-best 27 on 9-of-14 shooting from 3-point range to lead Presbyterian to a 104-35 victory over Division II member Toccoa Falls on Thursday night.

Younger hit a career-high six 3-pointers for the Blue Hose (6-5), who have won five straight. Kay’s career-high nine 3s helped Presbyterian make a school-record 20 on 38 attempts (53 percent). Stephen Osu snared 12 rebounds to guide the Blue Hose to a 53-28 advantage on the boards.

Presbyterian’s bench outscored the Eagles 56-8 and the Blue Hose turned 21 turnovers into 31 points.

Presbyterian jumped out to a 9-0 lead and led 57-24 by halftime. The Blue Hose hit the century mark on a Kay 3-pointer with 3 minutes left in the game to push the lead to 101-31.

Kevin Cave led the Eagles with 16 points. His three 3-pointers were the only points scored by Toccoa Falls, until Matthew Massengill hit a jumper with 9:29 left in the first half.

