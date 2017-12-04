Listen Live Sports

Young’s 28 points lead Oklahoma past UTSA 97-85

December 4, 2017 10:15 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Trae Young scored 28 points to help Oklahoma defeat Texas-San Antonio 97-85 on Monday night.

Young, a freshman who entered as the nation’s leading scorer with 28.8 points per game, also had eight assists. He made just 2 of 11 3-pointers but made up for it by connecting on 7 of 11 shots inside the arc and draining 8 of 9 free throws.

Jamuni McNeace scored a career-high 15 points and Christian James added 14 for the Sooners (6-1).

Freshman Jhivvan Jackson scored a season-high 31 points, Keaton Wallace scored 17 points and Deon Lyle added 16 for UTSA (5-5).

It was a reunion for the coaches. UTSA coach Steve Henson was an assistant for Lon Kruger at Oklahoma when the Sooners reached the Final Four two seasons ago.

Oklahoma led 42-37 at halftime as Young had 18 points and five assists. The Sooners shot poorly by their standards, but maintained control by holding the Roadrunners to 33 percent shooting before the break.

UTSA cut Oklahoma’s lead to 50-48 early in the second half, but a transition layup by Young plus a free throw on the foul pushed the Sooners’ lead back up to seven.

Oklahoma started pulling away midway through the second half. Putback baskets by Rashard Odomes and Brady Manek put the Sooners up 82-67. A lob from Young to McNeace for a dunk put the Sooners ahead 92-73.

BIG PICTURE

UTSA: The Roadrunners had lost by two to Bradley and four to Tulsa earlier in the season, so they had been competitive with reputable programs.

Oklahoma: The Sooners started out looking sluggish for the second straight game. They asserted themselves on the boards in the second half, outrebounding the Roadrunners 29-20 in the second half.

UP NEXT

UTSA: Hosts Houston Baptist on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Will play USC on Friday night at the Staples Center.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

