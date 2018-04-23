Listen Live Sports

Tokyo organizers warned: Get set for more tough questions

April 23, 2018 5:42 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are getting a warning: Get set for some tough questions.

That was the word Monday from IOC member John Coates, the head of the International Olympic Committee inspection team visiting Tokyo as it prepares for the 2020 Games.

Coates said there will be more intense questioning after several sports federations complained recently about the pace of Japanese preparations.

“We also enter a phase where questions from stakeholders become very pragmatic and very urgent, in particular in areas such as the field of play, accommodation, transport, things that affect the competition and the athletes,” the Australian told organizers.

Coates and local organizers met Monday and will hold a news conference Tuesday to address questions about preparations that — despite complaints — seem mostly on track with more than two years to go.

Coates said “you have to be prepared to answer questions when they’re raised” or risk losing confidence.

Coates reminded organizers that 206 national Olympic committees will visit Tokyo later this year “and they’re not going to hold back. They’re going to want answers.”

