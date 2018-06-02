Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2-time French Open semifinalist Bacsinszky out of Wimbledon

June 30, 2018 9:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Two-time French Open semifinalist Timea Bacsinszky has pulled out of Wimbledon because of an injured lower right leg.

The All England Club said Saturday that Bacsinszky will be replaced in the field by Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia, who lost in the final round of qualifying to 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard.

Duque-Marino will face Alison Riske of the U.S. in the first round Tuesday. The winner of that match could face No. 6 seed Caroline Garcia in the second round.

Bacsinszky, who is from Switzerland, and Yanina Wickmayer, from Belgium, will be replaced in the doubles draw by Nicola Geuer of Germany and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington