The Associated Press
 
Aleksandar Katai scores twice in Fire’s 3-2 win over NYCFC

June 30, 2018 10:46 pm
 
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Aleksandar Katai scored twice early in the second half to help the Chicago Fire beat New York City FC 3-2 on Saturday night.

Katai first goal came in the 47th minute to make it 2-all for Chicago (6-7-5). Katai isolated defender Ben Sweat on a run up the right channel and bent a low left-footed shot inside the far post.

Five minutes later, Katai slipped through a pair of defenders and beat goalkeeper Sean Johnson to make it 3-2.

The Fire took the early lead in the sixth minute when Nemanja Nikolic finished Dax McCarty’s through ball.

NYCFC (9-4-4) tied it in the 36th minute on Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s eighth goal of the season and took a 2-1 lead in the 40th on Jo Inge Berget’s header.

