All-Star Fan Voting

|At Nationals Park, Washington
|Tuesday, July 17
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Voting released June 25
|FIRST BASEMEN
1. Freddie Freeman, Braves, 2,199,904
2. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs, 899,953
3. Brandon Belt, Giants, 571,177
4. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, 472,164
5. Jose Martínez, Cardinals, 303,551
1. Ozzie Albies, Braves, 1,408,469
2. Javier Baez, Cubs, 1,186,243
3. Scooter Gennett, Reds, 1,166,288
4. Joe Panik, Giants, 335,298
5. Logan Forsythe, Dodgers, 268,236
1. Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 1,706,923
2. Kris Bryant, Cubs, 1,060,467
3. Johan Camargo, Braves, 642,241
4. Eugenio Suarez, Reds, 376,612
5. Justin Turner, Dodgers, 353,693
1. Brandon Crawford, Giants, 1,701,098
2. Dansby Swanson, Braves, 888,077
3. Addison Russell, Cubs, 771,478
4. Trevor Story, Rockies, 555,788
5. Trea Turner, Nationals, 380,331
1. Buster Posey, Giants, 1,037,368
2. Willson Contreras, Cubs, 945,347
3. Kurt Suzuki, Braves, 880,707
4. Yadier Molina, Cardinals, 584,054
5. Yasmani Grandal, Dodgers, 539,782
1. Nick Markakis, Braves, 1,829,276
2. Matt Kemp, Dodgers, 1,498,827
3. Bryce Harper, Nationals, 1,403,335
4. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies, 983,660
5. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves, 932,989
6. Ender Inciarte, Braves, 828,451
7. Jason Heyward, Cubs, 750,688
8. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs, 706,374
9. Ben Zobrist, Cubs, 684,377
10. Christian Yelich, Brewers, 545,044
11. Corey Dickerson, Pirates, 455,065
12. Lorenzo Cain, Brewers, 422,252
13. Andrew McCutchen, Giants, 412,708
14. Odubel Herrera, Phillies, 374,540
15. Yasiel Puig, Dodgers, 366,277
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Voting released June 26
|FIRST BASEMEN
1. Jose Abreu, White Sox, 1,032,748
2. Yuli Gurriel, Astros, 714,361
3. Mitch Moreland, Red Sox, 644,728
4. Albert Pujols, Angels, 516,550
5. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers, 415,891
1. Jose Altuve, Astros, 2,460,967
2. Gleyber Torres, Yankees, 797,817
3. Dee Gordon, Mariners, 395,253
4. Jason Kipnis, Indians, 248,942
5. Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox, 184,661
1. Jose Ramirez, Indians, 1,319,651
2. Miguel Andujar, Yankees, 764,032
3. Alex Bregman, Astros, 718,814
4. Adrian Beltre, Rangers, 422,263
5. Mike Moustakas, Royals, 342,607
1. Manny Machado, Orioles, 960,628
2. Carlos Correa, Astros, 793,087
3. Didi Gregorius, Yankees, 639,630
4. Francisco Lindor, Indians, 619,112
5. Jean Segura, Mariners, 504,985
1. Wilson Ramos, Rays, 1,063,708
2. Gary Sanchez, Yankees, 904,678
3. Brian McCann, Astros, 680,351
4. Salvador Perez, Royals, 497,711
5. Yan Gomes, Indians, 345,015
1. Mookie Betts, Red Sox, 2,337,514
2. Mike Trout, Angels, 1,989,649
3. Aaron Judge, Yankees, 1,557,109
4. George Springer, Astros, 829,579
5. Michael Brantley, Indians, 794,074
6. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox, 784,969
7. Marwin Gonzalez, Astros, 531,538
8. Brett Gardner, Yankees, 501,175
9. Mitch Haniger, Mariners, 487,150
10. Josh Reddick, Astros, 485,861
11. Eddie Rosario, Twins, 434,243
12. Aaron Hicks, Yankees, 374,794
13. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox, 366,791
14. Nicholas Castellanos, Tigers, 364,392
15. Ben Gamel, Mariners, 257,653
1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox, 1,675,492
2. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, 738,878
3. Evan Gattis, Astros, 659,606
4. Shohei Ohtani, Angels, 452,372
5. Nelson Cruz, Mariners, 424,914
