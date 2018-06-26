All-Star Fan Voting

At Nationals Park, Washington Tuesday, July 17 NATIONAL LEAGUE Voting released June 25 FIRST BASEMEN

1. Freddie Freeman, Braves, 2,199,904

2. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs, 899,953

3. Brandon Belt, Giants, 571,177

4. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, 472,164

Advertisement

5. Jose Martínez, Cardinals, 303,551

SECOND BASEMEN

1. Ozzie Albies, Braves, 1,408,469

2. Javier Baez, Cubs, 1,186,243

3. Scooter Gennett, Reds, 1,166,288

4. Joe Panik, Giants, 335,298

5. Logan Forsythe, Dodgers, 268,236

THIRD BASEMEN

1. Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 1,706,923

2. Kris Bryant, Cubs, 1,060,467

3. Johan Camargo, Braves, 642,241

4. Eugenio Suarez, Reds, 376,612

5. Justin Turner, Dodgers, 353,693

SHORTSTOPS

1. Brandon Crawford, Giants, 1,701,098

2. Dansby Swanson, Braves, 888,077

3. Addison Russell, Cubs, 771,478

4. Trevor Story, Rockies, 555,788

5. Trea Turner, Nationals, 380,331

CATCHERS

1. Buster Posey, Giants, 1,037,368

2. Willson Contreras, Cubs, 945,347

3. Kurt Suzuki, Braves, 880,707

4. Yadier Molina, Cardinals, 584,054

5. Yasmani Grandal, Dodgers, 539,782

OUTFIELDERS

1. Nick Markakis, Braves, 1,829,276

2. Matt Kemp, Dodgers, 1,498,827

3. Bryce Harper, Nationals, 1,403,335

4. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies, 983,660

5. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves, 932,989

6. Ender Inciarte, Braves, 828,451

7. Jason Heyward, Cubs, 750,688

8. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs, 706,374

9. Ben Zobrist, Cubs, 684,377

10. Christian Yelich, Brewers, 545,044

11. Corey Dickerson, Pirates, 455,065

12. Lorenzo Cain, Brewers, 422,252

13. Andrew McCutchen, Giants, 412,708

14. Odubel Herrera, Phillies, 374,540

15. Yasiel Puig, Dodgers, 366,277

AMERICAN LEAGUE Voting released June 26 FIRST BASEMEN

1. Jose Abreu, White Sox, 1,032,748

2. Yuli Gurriel, Astros, 714,361

3. Mitch Moreland, Red Sox, 644,728

4. Albert Pujols, Angels, 516,550

5. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers, 415,891

SECOND BASEMEN

1. Jose Altuve, Astros, 2,460,967

2. Gleyber Torres, Yankees, 797,817

3. Dee Gordon, Mariners, 395,253

4. Jason Kipnis, Indians, 248,942

5. Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox, 184,661

THIRD BASEMEN

1. Jose Ramirez, Indians, 1,319,651

2. Miguel Andujar, Yankees, 764,032

3. Alex Bregman, Astros, 718,814

4. Adrian Beltre, Rangers, 422,263

5. Mike Moustakas, Royals, 342,607

SHORTSTOPS

1. Manny Machado, Orioles, 960,628

2. Carlos Correa, Astros, 793,087

3. Didi Gregorius, Yankees, 639,630

4. Francisco Lindor, Indians, 619,112

5. Jean Segura, Mariners, 504,985

CATCHERS

1. Wilson Ramos, Rays, 1,063,708

2. Gary Sanchez, Yankees, 904,678

3. Brian McCann, Astros, 680,351

4. Salvador Perez, Royals, 497,711

5. Yan Gomes, Indians, 345,015

OUTFIELDERS

1. Mookie Betts, Red Sox, 2,337,514

2. Mike Trout, Angels, 1,989,649

3. Aaron Judge, Yankees, 1,557,109

4. George Springer, Astros, 829,579

5. Michael Brantley, Indians, 794,074

6. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox, 784,969

7. Marwin Gonzalez, Astros, 531,538

8. Brett Gardner, Yankees, 501,175

9. Mitch Haniger, Mariners, 487,150

10. Josh Reddick, Astros, 485,861

11. Eddie Rosario, Twins, 434,243

12. Aaron Hicks, Yankees, 374,794

13. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox, 366,791

14. Nicholas Castellanos, Tigers, 364,392

15. Ben Gamel, Mariners, 257,653

DESIGNATED HITTERS

1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox, 1,675,492

2. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, 738,878

3. Evan Gattis, Astros, 659,606

4. Shohei Ohtani, Angels, 452,372

5. Nelson Cruz, Mariners, 424,914

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.