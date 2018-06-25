American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Gary Southshore
|18
|15
|.545
|1
|Winnipeg
|19
|16
|.543
|1
|Fargo-Moorhead
|17
|17
|.500
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|12
|22
|.353
|7½
|Chicago
|9
|24
|.273
|10
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|Wichita
|22
|13
|.629
|3½
|Kansas City
|21
|13
|.618
|4
|Lincoln
|22
|14
|.611
|4
|Cleburne
|12
|22
|.353
|13
|Texas
|8
|25
|.242
|16½
___
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Wichita at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Wichita at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
