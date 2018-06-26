American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|Gary Southshore
|18
|16
|.529
|1
|Winnipeg
|19
|17
|.528
|1
|Fargo-Moorhead
|17
|17
|.500
|2
|Sioux Falls
|12
|22
|.353
|7
|Chicago
|10
|24
|.294
|9
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|27
|10
|.730
|—
|Wichita
|23
|13
|.639
|3½
|Kansas City
|21
|13
|.618
|4½
|Lincoln
|22
|14
|.611
|4½
|Cleburne
|12
|22
|.353
|13½
|Texas
|8
|25
|.242
|17
___
Chicago 7, Gary Southshore 6
Wichita 6, Winnipeg 1
Sioux City 11, St. Paul 3
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Wichita at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Wichita at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
