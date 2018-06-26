American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 20 16 .556 — Gary Southshore 19 16 .543 ½ Winnipeg 19 17 .528 1 Fargo-Moorhead 17 17 .500 2 Sioux Falls 12 22 .353 7 Chicago 10 25 .286 9½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 27 10 .730 — Wichita 23 13 .639 3½ Kansas City 21 13 .618 4½ Lincoln 22 14 .611 4½ Cleburne 12 22 .353 13½ Texas 8 25 .242 17

___

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore 6, Chicago 2

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.