Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

June 26, 2018 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 20 16 .556
Gary Southshore 19 16 .543 ½
Winnipeg 19 17 .528 1
Fargo-Moorhead 17 17 .500 2
Sioux Falls 12 22 .353 7
Chicago 10 25 .286
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 27 10 .730
Wichita 23 13 .639
Kansas City 21 13 .618
Lincoln 22 14 .611
Cleburne 12 22 .353 13½
Texas 8 25 .242 17

___

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore 6, Chicago 2

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington