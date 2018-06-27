Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

June 27, 2018 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 20 16 .556
St. Paul 20 17 .541 ½
Winnipeg 19 18 .514
Fargo-Moorhead 18 17 .514
Sioux Falls 12 23 .343
Chicago 10 26 .278 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 28 10 .737
Wichita 24 13 .649
Kansas City 22 13 .629
Lincoln 22 15 .595
Cleburne 13 22 .371 13½
Texas 8 26 .235 18

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Wichita at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington