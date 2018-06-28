Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 28, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 20 17 .541
Gary Southshore 20 17 .541
St. Paul 20 18 .526 ½
Winnipeg 19 19 .500
Sioux Falls 13 23 .361
Chicago 11 26 .297 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 29 10 .744
Wichita 25 13 .658
Kansas City 23 13 .639
Lincoln 22 16 .579
Cleburne 13 23 .361 14½
Texas 8 28 .222 19½

Thursday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 13, Texas 1

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

