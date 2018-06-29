Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 29, 2018 10:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 20 17 .541
Gary Southshore 20 17 .541
St. Paul 21 18 .538
Winnipeg 19 20 .487 2
Sioux Falls 14 23 .378 6
Chicago 11 26 .297 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 29 10 .744
Wichita 25 13 .658
Kansas City 24 13 .649 4
Lincoln 22 17 .564 7
Cleburne 13 24 .351 15
Texas 8 28 .222 19½

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg 5, St. Paul 1

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

