American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 21 18 .538 — Fargo-Moorhead 20 18 .526 ½ St. Paul 21 19 .525 ½ Winnipeg 20 20 .500 1½ Sioux Falls 15 23 .395 5½ Chicago 12 27 .308 9 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 29 10 .744 — Wichita 25 13 .658 3½ Kansas City 24 13 .649 4 Lincoln 23 17 .575 6½ Cleburne 13 24 .351 15 Texas 8 29 .216 20

Friday’s Games

Chicago 7, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Cleburne 14, Kansas City 13

Winnipeg 5, St. Paul 1

Lincoln 8, Gary Southshore 2

Sioux City 13, Wichita 9

Sioux Falls 6, Texas 3

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

