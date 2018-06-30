Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 30, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 21 18 .538
Fargo-Moorhead 20 18 .526 ½
St. Paul 21 19 .525 ½
Winnipeg 20 20 .500
Sioux Falls 15 23 .395
Chicago 12 27 .308 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 29 10 .744
Wichita 25 13 .658
Kansas City 24 13 .649 4
Lincoln 23 17 .575
Cleburne 13 24 .351 15
Texas 8 29 .216 20

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago 7, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Cleburne 14, Kansas City 13

Winnipeg 5, St. Paul 1

Lincoln 8, Gary Southshore 2

Sioux City 13, Wichita 9

Sioux Falls 6, Texas 3

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

