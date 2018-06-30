American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|21
|18
|.538
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|20
|18
|.526
|½
|St. Paul
|21
|19
|.525
|½
|Winnipeg
|20
|20
|.500
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|15
|23
|.395
|5½
|Chicago
|12
|27
|.308
|9
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|29
|10
|.744
|—
|Wichita
|25
|13
|.658
|3½
|Kansas City
|24
|13
|.649
|4
|Lincoln
|23
|17
|.575
|6½
|Cleburne
|13
|24
|.351
|15
|Texas
|8
|29
|.216
|20
___
Chicago 7, Fargo-Moorhead 1
Cleburne 14, Kansas City 13
Winnipeg 5, St. Paul 1
Lincoln 8, Gary Southshore 2
Sioux City 13, Wichita 9
Sioux Falls 6, Texas 3
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
