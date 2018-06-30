American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 20 18 .526 — Gary Southshore 20 18 .526 — St. Paul 21 19 .525 — Winnipeg 20 20 .500 1 Sioux Falls 15 23 .395 5 Chicago 12 26 .316 8 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 30 10 .750 — Wichita 25 14 .641 4½ Kansas City 24 14 .632 5 Lincoln 23 17 .575 7 Cleburne 14 24 .368 15 Texas 8 29 .216 20½

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago 7, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Cleburne 14, Kansas City 13

Winnipeg 5, St. Paul 1

Lincoln 8, Gary Southshore 2

Sioux City 13, Wichita 9

Sioux Falls 6, Texas 3

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

