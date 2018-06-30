Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

June 30, 2018 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 21 18 .538
Fargo-Moorhead 20 18 .526 ½
St. Paul 21 19 .525 ½
Winnipeg 20 20 .500
Sioux Falls 15 23 .395
Chicago 12 27 .308 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 30 10 .750
Wichita 25 14 .641
Kansas City 24 14 .632 5
Lincoln 23 17 .575 7
Cleburne 14 24 .368 15
Texas 8 29 .216 20½

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, ppd.

Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington