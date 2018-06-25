Listen Live Sports

American League

June 25, 2018 10:07 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 50 25 .667
Boston 52 27 .658
Tampa Bay 38 40 .487 13½
Toronto 36 41 .468 15
Baltimore 23 53 .303 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 43 33 .566
Minnesota 34 40 .459 8
Detroit 36 43 .456
Chicago 26 51 .338 17½
Kansas City 24 54 .308 20
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 52 27 .658
Seattle 47 31 .603
Los Angeles 41 38 .519 11
Oakland 41 38 .519 11
Texas 34 45 .430 18

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston 5, Seattle 0

Cleveland 12, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 12 innings

Atlanta 7, Baltimore 3

Houston 11, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 2, Texas 0

Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 3

Toronto 7, L.A. Angels 6, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Oakland 5, Detroit 4

Kansas City 2, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 11, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 10-3) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-3), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 11-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 6-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lamb 0-0) at Boston (Price 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-1) at Detroit (Hardy 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Ross 5-5) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 5-8) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 5-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 0-0) at Houston (Morton 9-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 11-3) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-4), 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

