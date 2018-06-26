East Division W L Pct GB New York 51 25 .671 — Boston 52 27 .658 ½ Tampa Bay 38 40 .487 14 Toronto 37 41 .474 15 Baltimore 23 54 .299 28½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 43 34 .558 — Minnesota 34 40 .459 7½ Detroit 36 43 .456 8 Chicago 26 51 .338 17 Kansas City 24 54 .308 19½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 52 28 .650 — Seattle 48 31 .608 3½ Los Angeles 41 38 .519 10½ Oakland 41 38 .519 10½ Texas 35 45 .438 17

___

Monday’s Games

Oakland 5, Detroit 4

Kansas City 2, L.A. Angels 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 5, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 11, Washington 0

Texas 7, San Diego 4

Toronto 6, Houston 3

St. Louis 4, Cleveland 0

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Duffy 3-7) at Milwaukee (Suter 8-4), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Houston (Keuchel 4-8), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 3-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-9), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at Boston (Porcello 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at Detroit (Fiers 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-6) at Texas (Minor 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-9), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

