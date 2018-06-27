Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

June 27, 2018 5:06 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 52 25 .675
Boston 53 27 .663 ½
Tampa Bay 39 40 .494 14
Toronto 37 42 .468 16
Baltimore 23 55 .295 29½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 43 35 .551
Minnesota 34 41 .453
Detroit 36 44 .450 8
Chicago 27 51 .346 16
Kansas City 25 55 .313 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 53 28 .654
Seattle 49 31 .613
Oakland 42 38 .525 10½
Los Angeles 41 39 .513 11½
Texas 35 46 .432 18

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 9, Detroit 7

San Diego 3, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 4

Houston 7, Toronto 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1

St. Louis 11, Cleveland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 4

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 8-3) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 5-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

